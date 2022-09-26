Oregon (4-2, 3-1) at Waunakee (6-0, 4-0)

A battle of two of the top three teams in the Badger Large Conference will take place in Waunakee this week. Garett Lenzendorf threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Sun Prairie West 52-0 last week. Meantime, the Panthers couldn’t get anything going in a 52-7 loss to Sun Prairie East. They’ll be looking for a bounce back against a very tough Waunakee squad.