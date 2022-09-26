 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon (4-2, 3-1) at Waunakee (6-0, 4-0)

Oregon vs. Sun Prairie East football

Oregon's Evan Miles returns a kickoff to the Sun Prairie East 24-yard line in the second quarter of Oregon's loss to Sun Prairie East on Friday.

A battle of two of the top three teams in the Badger Large Conference will take place in Waunakee this week. Garett Lenzendorf threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Sun Prairie West 52-0 last week. Meantime, the Panthers couldn’t get anything going in a 52-7 loss to Sun Prairie East. They’ll be looking for a bounce back against a very tough Waunakee squad.

