Oprah Winfrey was shocked and saddened after she was “terrorized and vilified online” over her Hawaii relief fund.

The TV titan teamed up with wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to form the People’s Fund of Maui to help all those affected by the devastating wildfires in August that claimed 115 lives and destroyed homes and businesses across the island, with the pair donating $5 million each to get the organization started.

Winfrey said she was surprised when trolls accused the wealthy star of hypocrisy by asking her less well-off followers to donate cash. During an interview on “CBS Mornings,” she cited her new book about happiness and said of the trolling: “All of the online attacks, lies, conspiracy theories, really took the focus off of what was the most important thing, which is the people of Maui.”

She concluded that the backlash over the fund made her feel “sad that we’re in this state in our country.”

— Bang Showbiz