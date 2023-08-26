A look at the first third of the Badgers' schedule

vs. Buffalo | 2:30 p.m.

Camp Randall Stadium | FS1

Overview: The Mid-American Conference program posted a 7-6 record under coach Maurice Linguist, who took over for former UW-Whitewater and current Kansas coach Lance Leipold in May 2021. The Bulls went 5-3 in the MAC and finished last season with a 23-21 victory over Clay Helton and Georgia Southern, another Wisconsin opponent this season, in the Camellia Bowl.

Buffalo averaged 28.5 points per contest while allowing 26.7 per game last season. The Bulls were outgained in total yardage per outing, 395.5-377.2.

Coach: Linguist enters his third season leading the MAC program. He initially started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Baylor, his alma mater where the former safety appeared in 42 games between 2003-06. He also spent time working at James Madison, Valdosta State, Buffalo as a defensive backs coach, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Texas A&M and Michigan. He jumped to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 season. Former Wisconsin safety and analyst Michael Caputo left Madison to become the Bulls' safeties coach earlier this year.

Players to watch: Buffalo returns its top two running backs in redshirt sophomore Mike Washington (625 yards on 4.2 yards per carry, seven touchdowns) and redshirt senior Ron Cook Jr. (600, 4.3, four), along with starting quarterback Cole Synder (58.8% completion percentage, 3,030 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions).

Defensively, the Bulls return two standouts who tallied 10 or more tackles for loss last season: line backer Shaun Dolac (147 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss) and defensive lineman Daymond Williams (33, 10.5). Safety Marcus Fuqua tied for the FBS lead in interceptions last season (seven) and earned 2022 third team All-America honors by The Associated Press.

Burning question: Can Buffalo amplify its offensive attack, particularly in replacing key components of the passing game?

The Bulls ranked 75th in the FBS in total offense during the 2022 season and averaged less than 380 total yards per game. Buffalo's passing attack will need to replace its top three wide receivers in Justin Marshall (64 receptions, 837 yards, nine touchdowns in 2022), Quian Williams (61, 743, five) and Jamari Gassett (28, 347, two). Its leading returning receiving targets are Washington and Cook, who combined for 39 receptions in 2022.

The MAC program brought in Duke transfer Darrell Harding Jr., who caught 35 passes for 452 yards in four seasons for the Blue Devils.

At Washington State | 6:30 p.m.

Martin Stadium | ABC

Overview: The program, one of the final four of what will be left of the Pac12 program after the latest stages of realignment surfaced this summer, came to Madison last season and pulled a 17-14 upset. Washington State finished the season a 7-6 record, 4-5 in the Pac-12. The all-time series between the teams is tied 1-1.

Coach: Jake Dickert holds ties to Wisconsin, having played wide receiver for UW-Stevens Point from 2002-06, and held defensive coordinator duties at Washington State and Wyoming. He led the Cougars to a 3-3 mark in 2021 after taking over for the dismissed Nick Rolovich, and Washington State ended up with a winning record last season even after dropping its final two contests by a combined point total of 80-39. Ben Arbuckle also comes to Washington State to take over offensive coordinator and quarterback coach duties after a successful 2022 campaign at Western Kentucky.

Players to watch: Quarterback Cameron Ward enters his second season in Pullman after completing 64.4% of his passes for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions last season. The former FCS standout signal caller will have the opportunity to hand off the ball to former Badgers back Nakia Watson, who scored two touchdowns in his return to Madison last season. Watson led the Cougars in rushing (769 yards on 5.3 yards per carry, nine touchdowns) and also caught 30 passes for 295 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Two edge rushers, Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, claimed second-team all Pac-12 honors last year. Stone recorded 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and 14 quarterback hurries, while Jackson led the team in sacks (six) and tied for first in tackles for loss (12).

Burning question: Who will emerge in key areas on offense and defense?

Ward, who dominated FCS play at Incarnate Word before his time in Pullman, will need to create new rapport with his receiving targets after the team's three leading pass catchers (Robert Ferrel, De'Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie) left the program. Can JUCO transfer DT Sheffield, along with FBS transfers Kyle Williams (UNLV), Josh Kelly (Fresno State) and Isaiah Hamilton (San Jose State) step up to fill the void?

Defensively, the Cougars will need to replace three of their four leading tacklers, which includes the San Diego Chargers third-round selection and 2022 first-team all-conference line backer Daiyan Henley. Defensive backs Jaden Hicks (76 tackles) and Sam Lockett III (51) were second and fifth on the team in that category last season, with Lockett leading the team in interceptions (three).

vs. Georgia Southern | 11 a.m.

Camp Randall Stadium | BTN

Overview: The college football world turned its collective head to Lincoln last season after Georgia Southern's 45-42 upset win over Nebraska, and the Huskers announced the firing of coach Scott Frost a day later. That would be one of three notable wins for the Eagles in Clay Helton's first season leading the program, but the team finished 6-7 overall, 3-5 within the Sun Belt Conference in 2022.

Georgia Southern's offense ranked fourth in the FBS in passing offense (329.2 yards per game) and 13th in third-down percentage (47.2%).

Coach: Helton kicked off his time in Statesboro with a losing record, but he won nearly two-thirds of his games as the coach at Southern Cal (46-24). That included a victory in the 2017 Rose Bowl. He also previously worked as an assistant at Duke, Houston, Memphis and Southern Cal.

Players to watch: Quarterback Davis Brin transferred to Georgia Southern after throwing for 5,407 yards and 35 touchdowns to 24 interceptions the last two seasons at Tulsa. The Eagles return leading rusher Jalen White (914 yards, 5.6 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns) as well as their top two pass catchers in Khaleb Hood and Derwin Burgess Jr. The two wide receivers combined for 145 receptions for 1,642 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

The Sun Belt school brings back its leading tackler, line backer Marques Watson-Trent, who registered 114 tackles last season.

Burning question: How will Georgia Southern improve its defense?

The good news: The team averaged nearly 33 points and 467 yards per contest last season.

The bad news: The Eagles allowed 31.6 points and 487.8 yards (230.9 rushing, 256.9 passing) per game last season, and they gave up 30 or more points in eight of their 13 contests. The team finished 109th out of 131 FBS teams in scoring defense, 129th in total defense, 104th in pass defense and 128th in rush defense.

The program also allowed opponents to move the chains on third downs 43% of the time, good for 110th in the FBS. Helton brought on Brandon Bailey as defensive coordinator and line backers coach after Will Harris left for an assistant secondary coach role with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

at Purdue | 6 p.m.

Ross-Ade Stadium | FS1

Overview: The Boilermakers clinched their third winning season in the Jeff Brohm era last season, an 8-6 campaign whose regular season ended with a Big Ten West title and berth in the conference championship game.

Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville, however, and former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters took the reins of the program. A new offense under coordinator Graham Harrell takes shape with a former Texas quarterback, Hudson Card, leading the way.

Coach: Walters officially took over as Purdue coach in December 2022, and he assumes football coaching duties for the first time not just at the FBS level, but any college level. He emerged as a standout defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois before moving to West Lafayette. Illinois led the FBS in scoring defense (12.8 points per game) and interceptions (24) last season, and he guided Bret Bielema's defense to top 10 finishes nationally in total defense (third), passing yards allowed (eighth), third-down percentage allowed (ninth) and rushing defense (10th).

Three former defensive backs — Kerby Joseph, Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown — all claimed first-team all-conference honors under Walters' guidance in Champaign before becoming NFL draft picks. The Seattle Seahawks selected Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

Players to watch: Card heads to the Midwest from Austin and presumably will take over as QB1 from the NFL-bound Aidan O'Connell. Running back Devin Mockobee fell 32 yards short of 1,000 last season but still gained 5 yards per carry with nine rushing touchdowns. Redshirt senior wide receiver TJ Sheffield, the team's third-leading receiver (46 receptions, 480 yards, four touchdowns) returns.

The Boilermakers return their leading tackler from last season, defensive back Sanoussi Kane (72 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss), along with secondary standout Cam Allen (three interceptions, six pass breakups).

Burning question: Can the program stay in Big Ten West contention post-Brohm with previous starters departing and new staff and players entering?

Purdue enters the Walters era as the reigning Big Ten West division champ that went 6-3 in league play last season, but it will need to replace key pieces on both sides of the ball. The Boilermakers saw five players selected in the 2023 NFL draft, which included quarterback O'Connell, tight end Payne Durham and wide receiver Charlie Jones. Jones led the conference in receptions (110) and receiving yards (1,361) while also tying for first in touchdown receptions (12).

Purdue also will need to replace NFL draft picks in cornerback Cory Trice and line backer Jalen Graham. How certain transfer portal additions pan out, along with the program adjusting to a new regime, will be worth watching in Year 1 of the Walters era.