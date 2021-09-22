State Debate: W's 9/11 speech, Mandela Barnes, domestic terrorism draw comments today

In a column for Milwaukee's Shepherd Express, Joel McNally comments on former President George W. Bush's speech on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, underscoring its significance in lamenting, without mentioning his name, the Trump presidency of divisiveness that has stoked fear and anger in the country.
The Racine Journal Times declares that it shouldn't have taken a lawsuit to get vaccinations to the immigrants at the border. The paper editorializes that the administration was slow in requiring the vaccines, something that forced the Arizona attorney general to file suit to force the vaccinations.
In a Janesville Gazette column, Steve Walters says that Democratic legislators carry less experience than their Republican counterparts in Wisconsin. This has been the result of the retirement of three longtime serving Democratic legislators. The average Dem experience is now six years, while the Republican experience factor is seven.
On his Boots and Sabers blog, conservative Owen Robinson declares that Mandela Barnes might be a perfect socialist. He complains that Barnes, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Ron Johnson, didn't pay taxes and was on BadgerCare the year he ran for lieutenant governor.
Milwaukee Independent columnist Reggie Jackson says that homegrown terrorism has existed throughout American history. He lists a number of domestic terrorist incidents, from Wounded Knee to the regular lynchings of Black people in the south.