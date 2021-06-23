State Debate: Would today's push against teaching racial history muzzle what 'Roots' revealed? asks Sen. Lena Taylor

In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor recounts how Alex Haley's acclaimed 1977 TV miniseries "Roots" opened her eyes to the institution of slavery when she was in middle school. She wonders if the current push to disallow Critical Racial Theory would work to silence such a history lesson today.
In a column for the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters discusses the revolving door through which Wisconsin legislators pass to become lobbyists. He notes that the relationship between legislators and former legislators-turned-lobbyists can be both a good and bad thing.
In a column for the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, Republican State Sen. Duey Stroebel asserts that Milwaukee Public Schools cries of poverty ring hollow. Defending his colleagues' cuts to Gov. Tony Evers' education budget, Stroebel claims that federal funds more than make up for it.
The Racine Journal Times is giddy over the news that a Big Boy restaurant is returning to Wisconsin. In an editorial extolling the virtues of the restaurants that once dotted the state, the newspaper says that Big Boy's return, even though it will be located miles away in Germantown, could mean that someday soon one will be located in Racine.
Speaking of good news, Right Wisconsin is delighted that full crowds at Brewer games will return this Friday. That will mean up to 3,000 more local jobs, it says, posting a statement from the Brewers about the economic impact the baseball team brings to the Milwaukee area.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey explains why it matters that NFL player Carl Nassib has announced that he is gay. While being gay is hardly big news in places like Madison, a football player willing to out himself sends a big message to many parts of the country where being gay is still considered an abnormality, he says.