State Debate: 'Wonderful' charges against NRA, education 'deserts,' no trust in Evers lead debate

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls the action by New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James in charging the NRA with numerous counts of corruption and calling for the organization's dissolution "truly earthshaking." He calls the suit filed against the gun-nuts organization "wonderful," but they're getting what they deserve by flaunting nonprofit laws and using money for their leaders' own purposes.
In a WisOpinion column, Mary Kolar, Wisconsin's secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, calls on Wisconsin citizens to wear masks and observe social distancing if for no other reason than to protect our veterans. She says vets housed in nursing homes have escaped serious Covid outbreaks because people have been careful. But, she worries that could quickly change.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson claims that 40,000 Wisconsin students are trapped in education deserts. He touts a study conducted by the conservative Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty, a staunch supporter of private schools, that contends students in 134 zip codes live more than ten miles from a "high performing" school.
Journalist Dan Shafer, who writes a blog called "Recombobulation Area," proclaims that Gov. Tony Evers should keeping calling special sessions until the Republicans in this state do something. It's time for Evers to take some offense, the blogger writes.
In a blog on the right-wing MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell repeats GOP legislators' contention that you can't trust Gov. Tony Evers when he says he's not planning on calling for virtual schooling this fall. It's a matter of trust that Evers hasn't earned, the radio jock says.
"Selling stupid in the better parts of town," says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska as he notes the health department's crackdown on Helbach's Middleton coffee shop for not requiring masks and the scene at Madison's Garner Park at which he says police stood down while up to 300 were gathered, many of them without masks. Only after shots were fired did they move in, Blaska says, adding that just you wait, the Progressives will find the cops at fault.
