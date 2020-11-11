State Debate: Wisconsin's vote, coronavirus, Kenosha law officers share the spotlight today

Columnist Bill Kaplan, posting on WisOpinion, interviews Marshfield Clinic's chief medical officer who says Wisconsin is at a tipping point over Covid and it won't change unless we start wearing masks and taking other precautions. Kaplan says that Gov. Tony Evers should reach out to Republicans like Tommy Thompson or Dale Schultz to join him in urging GOP legislators to collaborate on a response and joining together to stop using mask wearing as a political issue.
Meanwhile, Political Environment blogger James Rowen compiles a list of the ten worst things that Wisconsin's GOP and rightists said and evaded about Covid. He lists comments made by the likes of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Steve Nass' recent comments that Tony Evers opened the overflow hospital at State Fair Park for political reasons.
In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Zaferos, who has covered both Wisconsin and Delaware politics, writes that Joe Biden's "Delaware Way" could play well in Wisconsin. That "way" is getting along with both sides of the aisle, Zaferos says, it's in Biden's bones. That kind of governing ought to be tried here, he adds.
The Racine Journal Times insists that the local law enforcement officers' actions during the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings needs to be investigated. Before the shootings, the paper points out, officers can be seen giving water to Rittenhouse and other armed people in the streets of Kenosha and afterward, videos show the teen walking past the officers who then simply let him pass. Now that Rittenhouse is back in Wisconsin to face charges, these incidents can't be swept under the rug, the paper maintains.
"May we have our streets back, please?" asks Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska who is upset that demonstrators once again shut down the Capitol Square. The blogger is miffed that the media is making a big deal about a citizen having the audacity to drive through the demonstration which was held three days after election day.
M.D. Kittle, on the right wing Empower Wisconsin blog site, contends that conditions were ripe for voter fraud last week in Wisconsin. He says the state's voting rolls were "dirty," because the Elections Commission hadn't purged it of voters before the election. He includes information compiled about alleged voter fraud over the years by the Heritage Foundation, a list that's been regularly refuted.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says that Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell is missing the point when he claims that voting clerks couldn't correct addresses on absentee votes. On his radio show, O'Donnell has been insisting the ballots had to be thrown out, labeling it fraud, and he's got former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to agree. Wigderson posts the Wisconsin statute that allows voting officials to correct addresses.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!