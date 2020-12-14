State Debate: Wisconsin's Tom Tiffany is pilloried by the bloggers

Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson issues a correction to the editorial he wrote before last fall's Republican primary in the 7th District endorsing Tom Tiffany as a "solid conservative." By signing on to the Texas lawsuit that would have disenfranchised Wisconsin voters, he has shown that he is anything but a conservative and willing to participate in a naked attempt at preserving power for a president who lost the Nov. 3rd election.
In his Channel 3000 column, Bill Wineke expresses his disgust not only for Tiffany's action, but for Sen. Ron Johnson as well. These two Wisconsin Republicans show they are willing to take away our citizens' votes to install a president who lost the election, he writes.
If Tom Tiffany doesn't trust Wisconsin's voters then why should be be representing them in Congress?, asks Chris Walker on his Political Heat blog. He notes that some people are suggesting that he and the other GOP House members who wanted to disenfranchise voters ought not to be seated. But, Walker says, if Tiffany had any scruples he'd save us all the trouble and resign himself.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that the Republican Party is now a seditious organization. The 126 House members who joined with Texas in an attempt to throw out the election in four states ought not be seated in the new Congress in January because they're traitors, he contends.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey compares how other presidents in U.S. history have comforted Americans in times of death and calamity with Donald Trump last week when the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 3,000 in one day. Instead, he was in Georgia complaining about a rigged election and claiming he's never worked so hard as he has since the election. Not a word about the deaths, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says it's time to move on from denial to grieving and thence to a comeback. He indicates the Supreme Court was right in throwing out the Texas lawsuit. Now we need to investigate Hunter Biden and prosecute the Russian collaborator hoaxes, he says.
