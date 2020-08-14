State Debate: Wisconsin's paltry minimum wage, Marquette poll draw comments today

In a commentary for the Racine Journal Times, Democratic State Sen. Robert Wirch declares that Wisconsin is long overdue for an increase in the state's minimum wage. It has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009 while 29 other states and the district of Columbia have all increased theirs, some several times. He complains that Republicans who control the Legislature won't even bring the issue to the floor to discuss the issue.
Madison's rightie blogger comments on what he calls the sack of Chicago, Portland, Seattle and ... Madison. Nothing says we protest racial injustice like burning down a corner grocery store or smashing windows to grab a pair of expensive Nikes, he proclaims.
Forward Lookout blogger Brenda Konkel posts statements from the National Housing Law Project that warns renters not to count on Donald Trump's executive order to actually stop evictions. Trump's "moratorium" on rental evictions is an empty shell, the project maintains.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer takes a dive into the Marquette University poll that shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in Wisconsin by five points. He concludes that the figures show the Fox River Valley could well determine the results of who wins.
M.D. Kittle, who writes for the ultra-conservative blog site Empower Wisconsin, bemoans that the Wisconsin State Supreme Court won't weigh in on the Milwaukee health officer's "power trip" on re-opening schools, including private ones, only virtually.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the unusualness of two Milwaukee Democrats blasting each other. He notes that State Rep. LaTonya Johnson waited until after Tuesday's primary election, where she was unsuccessfully challenged by State Sen. Lena Taylor's aide, to rip into Taylor. She described her fellow Democratic legislator of being "toxic," Murphy notes.
