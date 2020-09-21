State Debate: Wisconsin's losing Covid-19 war, Milwaukee columnist suggests

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks if Covid-19 is winning in Wisconsin. He explores why that could be the case in a series of charts and graphs that show the virus' spread. Besides the high incidence of cases in cities with college campuses, he also blames a false feeling among rural residents of the state that the virus is really a Madison and Milwaukee problem, which, he says, is turning out not to be the case.
And there's growing concern that the resumption of Badger football is going to make things worse, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. City and county authorities have every right to demand that fans follow the coronavirus rules on game days and if they don't, the blogger adds, they need to be ticketed.
The Racine Journal Times pushes the collection of accurate data on race and criminal justice so we have solid facts with which to fix the problems that we're arguing about today. Everyone in the community needs to see and understand the inequalities that exist, the paper adds. Currently, data does not exist.
Business blogger John Torinus lauds the passage -- and Donald Trump signing -- of the Great American Outdoor Act to provide funding for the national parks and extending land and water conservation. Trump's signature was a bit surprising because there's a perception that conservation and environment are anti-business. The opposite is true, he says.
Immigrants, documented or not, are Americans, insists State. Sen. Lena Taylor in a Milwaukee Courier column. No matter how people ignore or try to rewrite history, she writes, we are all immigrants. Trouble is some people closed the door after they got here, she adds.
Dan Shafer, the author of a blog he calls the Recombobulation Area, gives an overview of Wisconsin State Senate races in the November election. He insists there isn't a Republican state senator who deserves to keep his seat because they have refused to govern this past year and suggests that Dem candidates campaign on that issue -- Republicans won't work for you, but I will.
