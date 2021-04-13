State Debate: Wisconsin's infrastructure falling apart, insists columnist Bill Kaplan

In a WisOpinion piece, columnist Bill Kaplan declares that Wisconsin's infrastructure is falling apart. He notes the poor grades that the state has received in the American Society of Civil Engineers' annual report, including a D+ for the state of our highways. But, he suggests, help could be on the way in the Biden administration's American Jobs Plan that's working its way to Congress.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeshia Myers laments the politicizing of the state's education landscape. A Democrat herself, she blames her own party for making the recent superintendent of public instruction race a partisan election, which sparked the GOP into declaring that it would oppose any additional funding for the department. We need to do what's best for the children, not the politicians, she insists.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson disagrees with a U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that declared Gov. Tony Evers has a right to deny press access to MacIver Institute staffers from certain events in his office. He insists conservative MacIver is a legitimate news organization and he criticizes other Wisconsin media for not speaking up in its defense.
In a WisOpinion column, conservative tech entrepreneur Matt Cordio calls plans to spend millions of dollars on expanding broadband to rural parts of the state is a waste of money. He says that a free market approach that would include new satellite technology to connect isolated areas would be a much more economical approach.
This is not the time to let up on coronavirus safety precautions, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says, yes, the vaccination progress offers great hope, but it points to the new outbreaks from a virus variant that is sweeping Europe. We need to be patient, the paper contends.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comes riding to Mitch McConnell's defense after Donald Trump called him a "dumb son of a bitch" during the Republican summit last weekend in Miami. Calling McConnell names and repeating his stolen election claims aren't a winning formula, he insists.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Wisconsin 8th District Cong. Tom Tiffany should bone up on some history before he grandstands while introducing a bill aimed at the Biden administration's effort to direct some agriculture aid specifically to non-white farmers. Tiffany and a Utah GOP colleague have introduced a bill aimed at forbidding singling out race. Rowen explains what's behind the Biden plan and why it's appropriate.