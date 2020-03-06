State Debate: Wisconsin still not as open as it should be, complains Bill Lueders

In a guest Isthmus column, Bill Lueders writes that despite a study showing that Wisconsin does fairly well on the openness front, there is still much need for improvement. We are not as open as we should be, the president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council says and cites examples.
Citing the news that Vice President Mike Pence's recent visit to Madison cost the city's taxpayers $40,000, Political Environment blogger James Rowen quips that public campaign financing is alive and well in Wisconsin.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle writes that a liberal F-35 resistance group is bombing Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. The usual "grab bag of radicals" which have supported Baldwin through the years have turned on her over the senator's support for the F-35 jets at Truax Field.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says that state regulators are at issue in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Incumbent justice Dan Kelly seems to side with those out to destroy the "administrative state," he contends, citing Kelly's agreement with justices who disagreed with the court's chief justice, Patience Roggensack's remarks in a decision that seemed to condone the role of administrators.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal points out that Kelly held a fundraising rally at a gun range after the Molson Coors shootings in Milwaukee. He says that Kelly blames his opponents of playing politics with the shooting instead of admitting that it was a tasteless event in light of the gun violence.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on a recent Cap Times story showing that despite decades of social programs the racial disparity in Madison schools is even worse than before. He puts some of the blame on Madison school board members who "blame the police" and urges that Madisonians vote for Wayne Strong over incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen on April 7 as a start.