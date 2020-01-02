State Debate: Wisconsin's 'stuck' minimum wage, the vote purge, 'arrogant' Chuck Todd get mentioned today

Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes at the beginning of a new year that three Republican politicians — former Gov. Scott Walker, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald — have succeeded in making sure Wisconsin doesn't raise its $7.25 per hour minimum wage. But, he adds that the trio that has been feeding at the public trough for decades saw fit to make life better for themselves.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson complains that the state Election Commission continues to defy a court order to remove more than 200,000 voters from the state's voting rolls. Wigderson quotes Wisconsin Institute for Life & Liberty's Rick Esenberg, who brought the suit to force the vote purge, that's it's unlawful for the commission to ignore a court order.
Meanwhile, the Racine Journal Times urges its readers to check their voter registration now. The paper editorializes that the fight over purging the voting lists may take weeks to settle in the courts. Therefore, voters should take matters into their own hands and check on their registration with the local clerks.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska calls NBC News' Chuck Todd an arrogant ass who can't hold a candle to Fox News' Chris Wallace. Blaska's upset that Todd, the host of Meet the Press, has insinuated that Donald Trump's base wants to be lied to since they believe in fairy tales, like Noah's Ark.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson comments on outgoing U.S. Rep. James Sensenbrenner's "disappointing" New York Times' column condemning the House's vote to impeach Donald Trump. He says that Sensenbrenner frequently showed an independent streak but is now in lock-step with Trump Republicans who can see no wrong in what their president has done.