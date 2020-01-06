State Debate: Wisconsin an outlier on minimum wage, says the Wisconsin Budget Project

The Wisconsin Budget Project blog includes a piece by staffer Tamarine Cornelius who notes that the minimum wage went up in 22 states during 2019, but Wisconsin was not one of them. The state hasn't raised the rate since 2009, its $7.25 among the lowest in the nation, she adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says there are 234,000 reasons to donate to the Wisconsin League of Women Voters. He applauds the League's decision to file suit in federal court in an attempt to block the state suit by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to throw 234,000 names off the voting lists.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts an opinion piece that he says was written by a Republican consultant, but takes a slam at Donald Trump voters who, he says, didn't really care about deficits, free trade or the environment. Instead, Trump appealed to their basic bigotry, letting many demons out of the box.
Ola Lisowski of the conservative MacIver Institute, posts a piece on what she calls the best schools in Wisconsin. She says that in Milwaukee 32 of the 42 "five-star" rated schools are private choice schools, only ten are public schools. She criticizes Gov. Tony Evers for "attacking" voucher and choice schools in his budget last year.
RightWisconsin publishes the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce column that condemns lobbying by local governments, claiming that such action hits taxpayers two ways — first by funding the lobbyists and second in higher taxes that they achieve when successful.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the college football playoffs need to be expanded to eight teams. The playoffs should consist of the champions of the five power conferences plus three at-large berths, the paper says. That would make the play-offs better and more meaningful, the Journal Times says.