State Debate: WILL's 'Harvard lawyers' failed in vote purge, Bruce Murphy declares

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy points out that the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's "Harvard lawyers" failed at their attempt to have Wisconsin's voting rolls purged. Their suit insisted that the Elections Commission needed to follow the law which, as the Supreme Court ruled 5-2, it isn't the law. Even the two dissenters decided WILL's argument was so weak they wouldn't accept the conservative law firm's argument, he adds, which was obviously aimed at targeting low-income voters.
The Superior Telegram insists that Donald Trump's media tirades are self-serving. It editorializes that the founding fathers gave the nation a free press for a reason that has been played out throughout the country's history. The truth is what sets men free, it adds.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Caroline Kitchens of the think tank called R Street Institute argues that Wisconsin Republicans should stop investigating "irregularities" in last fall's election and get to work on election reform measures that could actually attract bipartisan support, including setting standards for ballot "curing."
Political Environment blogger James Rowen can't believe Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's latest outburst, attacking as "hysterics" those who make their children wear face masks. But, that's become common for this man of privilege, Rowen maintains.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that Republicans continue to pick on powerless groups, the latest target being trans children. He says that as a gay man, this issue resonates with him and the experiences he had while gay people were continually discriminated against.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset that some in the Minnesota news media are objecting to the Brooklyn Center police chief calling the protests following the shooting of Duante Wright a riot when, in fact, he says, that's exactly what they have been in full view of everyone.
M.D. Kittle, the chief writer for the right-wing website Empower Wisconsin, contends that failure is the foundation of the Tony Evers' administration. He cites a recent report that the Department of Public Instruction failed to capture the addresses of children eligible for school meals. It's just failure after failure, he charges.