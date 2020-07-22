State Debate: WILL signals next legal attack will be Milwaukee's mask ordinance

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is again ready to attack another effort to contain the coronavirus, this time insisting that Milwaukee's face mask ordinance is creating confusion. WILL, which earlier this year joined legislative Republicans to successfully challenge the governor's stay at home measures, claims the Milwaukee ordinance is poorly written and leaves many questions about proper face coverings.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson accuses speakers at last week's state Republican convention of making up quotes with which to attack Democrats. Key among them, he says, was Cong. Mike Gallagher who claimed Dems say they want to tear down the country and destroy it. Show me where any Democrat said that, Peterson counters.
On his Dom's Domain-Politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth comments on Donald Trump's niece Mary's book on the Trump family's private lives. Noth insists that much of what Mary Trump has written is old news to people who live in New York. New Yorkers continue to be amazed on how the rest of the country came to be fooled by Trump, he writes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman asks his readers who they favor as Joe Biden's pick for his vice presidential running mate. Heinzelman says he has changed his mind about who would be best several times in recent weeks, but has now settled on Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has some unkind words for Madison's Caire family who were involved in an incident with a white man as the Caire daughter and friends were painting a Black Lives Matter mural on a boarded up window on East Wilson Street. Blaska says you will be doxxed if you disagree with a BLM mural, disagreeing with Lisa Peyton Caire that the white man's criticism wasn't free speech.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog, Republican State Sen. Dale Kooyenga accuses Tony Evers for a failure of leadership for the unemployment check backlog. He lists several anecdotes from constituents who have been waiting for checks and calls the situation a debacle.
The Racine Journal Times says that the city's police chief, Art Howell, will leave a lasting legacy when he retires at the end of the year. Howell, who has been on the Racine force for 36 years, the last eight as the chief, will be a tough act to follow, the paper says, adding that the chief has made the city proud.
