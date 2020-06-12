State Debate: Will police unions prevent reform?, asks Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders whether Milwaukee's powerful police union will be able to prevent reform the department. He describes the clout that the police unions have at election time and in getting legislation passed at the Capitol and the success they've had protecting roque officers among their ranks.

The partisans are ignoring us once again, complains the Beloit Daily News. The paper notes that Wisconsin legislative Republicans are now trying to ensure that gerrymandering in the state continues with its latest attempt to give deadlocked district maps to the jurisdiction of the State Supreme Court rather than the federal courts. Polls show the people want nonpartisan redistricting, but they are being ignored once again, it adds.