State Debate: Will police unions prevent reform?, asks Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders whether Milwaukee's powerful police union will be able to prevent reform the department. He describes the clout that the police unions have at election time and in getting legislation passed at the Capitol and the success they've had protecting roque officers among their ranks.
The partisans are ignoring us once again, complains the Beloit Daily News. The paper notes that Wisconsin legislative Republicans are now trying to ensure that gerrymandering in the state continues with its latest attempt to give deadlocked district maps to the jurisdiction of the State Supreme Court rather than the federal courts. Polls show the people want nonpartisan redistricting, but they are being ignored once again, it adds.
The lack of local mayhem doesn't mean we don't have work to do, editorializes the Janesville Gazette. The paper thanks local residents and police for the calm in the community and notes that local black leaders have good things to say about police relationships in the city.
Rein in the costs of coronavirus stimulus bill, the Kenosha News editorializes. The paper asks if millennials haven't already suffered enough as more debt has been placed at their doorsteps. The paper is not a fan of the House's latest plan to add $3 trillion more to bailouts, calling it fiscal irresponsibility. The Senate needs to lop that in half, the paper argues.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for suggesting it's the immigrant culture that has spread Covid-19 in his home county. Rowen suggests that Vos educate himself and perhaps he'll learn that the reason many Latinos have contracted the virus is because of the work they're made to perform in close proximity and the lack of protective gear.
Former Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes, now the editor of a more liberal website called the Bulwark, wonders if Donald Trump is losing the culture war. He cites NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and the "politics of kneeling" as broadsides against the president's beliefs.
