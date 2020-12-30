 Skip to main content
State Debate: Will Assembly in-person session spread COVID among legislators?, asks Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if Assembly Speaker Robin Vos'  insistence that the Assembly's 99 members must meet in person next month will expose legislators to COVID-19? Some 162 legislators have been infected across the country when they were required to meet in person. Since then, several states have made other arrangements on meeting, he notes.

In a year end piece, Ed Heinzelman of Blogging Blue laments the scant attention paid to small businesses during the heights of the coronavirus pandemic. We focus on big businesses that can find their way in this environment, he insists, but we forget about the little guy, many of whom have already been forced out of business. We can give billions to the Foxconns of the world, he adds, but can't help out those who are really suffering.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a piece by Jonathan Turley that describes the pushback at the New York Times for a story it did about a young Black man releasing a video several years after it was sent to him by a young woman student using the n-word. The tone of the story stoked cancel culture, the piece contends.

