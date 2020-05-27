State Debate: Why send ventilators to Russia when we need them here?, asks Racine Journal Times

The editorial board of the Racine Journal Times is having trouble understanding how Donald Trump can offer to send ventilators to Russia when we don't seem to have enough for ourselves. We should make sure our Covid-19 deaths are declining before shipping them elsewhere, the editorial adds.

It was the Republican legislators who are at fault for the huge backlog in unemployment claims, insists Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He points out that the lame duck Legislature took away the governor's powers to loosen eligibility rules, tying Gov. Tony Evers's hands.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska thinks the New York Times' enormous listing starting on its front page Sunday of people who have died of Covid-19 was done to "promote" the partisan pandemic. Very clever of the gnomes at the Times, he writes, adding that the paper knows full well that this would be fodder for Trump haters.