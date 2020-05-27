State Debate: Why send ventilators to Russia when we need them here?, asks Racine Journal Times

The editorial board of the Racine Journal Times is having trouble understanding how Donald Trump can offer to send ventilators to Russia when we don't seem to have enough for ourselves. We should make sure our Covid-19 deaths are declining before shipping them elsewhere, the editorial adds.
It was the Republican legislators who are at fault for the huge backlog in unemployment claims, insists Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He points out that the lame duck Legislature took away the governor's powers to loosen eligibility rules, tying Gov. Tony Evers's hands.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska thinks the New York Times' enormous listing starting on its front page Sunday of people who have died of Covid-19 was done to "promote" the partisan pandemic. Very clever of the gnomes at the Times, he writes, adding that the paper knows full well that this would be fodder for Trump haters.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman warns his readers to be aware of their surroundings when out and about wearing their masks. He recounts stories about people being harassed for using masks, including one man who purposely coughed at a grocery store worker, claiming he had the coronavirus.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that he grew up believing that the president of the United States was a role model. He would often see photos of the Pope and John F. Kennedy on the walls of homes he visited. But, he says, Donald Trump will never be a role model -- anywhere.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson is against sending absentee ballots to ecery registered voter, insisting that it will invite fraud because at least 100,000 are on the rolls because the Elections Commission won't take them off. Instead we should use federal money to send an absentee ballot application to all voters so people can request ballots like they did in April.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan says that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is undermining the nation's checks and balances. He points out that Johnson says he isn't shedding tears over Donald Trump's removal of several inspectors general. He's essentially abdicating his responsibility as a U.S. senator, he adds.
