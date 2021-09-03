State Debate: Why is State Supreme Court so angry? Data wonk Bruce Thompson explains

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks why the State Supreme Court is so angry? He cites examples of court decisions by three justices -- Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Annette Ziegler -- that continually harken back to the U.S. Supreme Court's 1803 decision in Marbury vs. Madison in which Chief Justice John Marshall declared that the court would decide what laws mean. Thompson theorizes that the three justices resent state agencies interpreting laws.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff explains why the state high court doesn't want to take on redistricting. She implies that the justices are concerned about the court's reputation of being overly political and are worried that drawing political maps would make it appear even more partisan.
The Beloit Daily News likes interim president and former governor Tommy Thompson's call for a new direction for the University of Wisconsin, challenging the current governor and the Legislature to quit feuding and come together for the future of the institution.
Mark Lisheron, the managing editor of the Badger Institute's magazine "Diggings," claims that several Wisconsin mayors, including those in Milwaukee, Madison, and Wausau, are embracing an emerging new welfare pilot program that he says they erroneously call guaranteed income. Guaranteed income was designed to replace welfare programs, but Lisheron insists these plans would be in addition to them.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Gov. Tony Evers' bus money is another political show. Evers contends that the added money for mass transit was needed to replace the Legislature's reductions in the state budget. Kittle claims the the systems already got extra federal dollars.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says Ron Johnson has pulled a Lyndon Johnson and actually tells the truth while being recorded. He is referring to Ron Johnson's answers to an interviewer he thought was a fellow Republican that the election results in Wisconsin were not skewed. That's a lot like the other Johnson caught in a recording that the Vietnam War was a loser while he was actively escalating it, claims Humphrey.