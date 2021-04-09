State Debate: Why does party of fiscal restraint write so many blank checks?, asks Mike McCabe

Mike McCabe, exec director of Our Wisconsin Revolution, wonders why self-styled fiscal conservatives sign so many blank checks? The GOP members who control the Assembly and Senate like to portray themselves as stingy with the buck, but like their counterparts in Congress, they freely spend money, he points out.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson labels Wisconsin Republicans as the party of political punishers following Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' vow to block Department of Public Instruction funding increases after the state's voters elected Jill Underly as the new superintendent. He wonders if Vos will ever grow up.
In a WTMJ Milwaukee editorial, longtime Republican operative Brian Fraley contends the worst thing you could do to hurt Wisconsin small businesses after the coronavirus crisis is to raise the state's minimum wage. He claims that the minimum wage was never meant to provide family-supporting income in the first place.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says news about the Jan. 6th insurrection this week shows just how insecure are some white men when they deem it necessary to storm the U.S. Capitol to oppose the results of an election. It's just really sad how some people think, Humphrey adds, showing how detached they are from reality.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says that some Republicans refuse to give up on their contention that the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden. He points to an upcoming conference that includes appearances by failed Republican candidate Kevin Nicholson and State Rep. Janel Brandtjen who continue to believe that the election was rigged.
Blogging Bliue's Steven Carlson complains that West Virginia's Democratic senator Joe Manchin thinks he's been elected president of the United States. That Manchin thinks he can oppose Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and raising the minimum wage because he wants to attract Republicans to the cause shows that he's not connected with reality, Carlson maintains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that if you ran in an election on the fact that you were white, you would be considered a racist. Then why doesn't this pertain to those who run based on the fact they're Black, Hispanic, Queer or Disabled?, he asks.
Blogger Bill Stokes posts comments on the PBS' Ken Burns' documentary on Ernest Hemingway, which brings back memories of his adulation of the famed American novelist, including a visit to the Key West, Fla., that Hemingway frequented, coming away with a memorable poster.