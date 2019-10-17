Political Environment blogger James Rowen can't believe that another Democratic presidential debate has gone by without a single question asked about climate change. Rowen says there have been four debates now that have completely avoided what is probably the most important issue of our time. He says if the panels won't ask the question then one of the candidates should.
Right Wisconsin posts a blog from Eric Bott, state director of the Koch-supported Americans for Prosperity, claiming that the so-called PRO Act (Protecting the Right to Organize) threatens a decade of "progress" for Wisconsin workers. Wisconsin Democratic members of Congress, Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore are sponsors. Bott worries the act will undo Scott Walker's Act 10 and the state's new right to work law, which he claims protects workers.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy compiles a column outlining what former Gov. Scott Walker cost Wisconsin because of his obstinate refusal to accept federal funds for things like high-speed rail and expansion of Medicaid coverage for poor state families. He says it's in the billions.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments after learning that Vice President Mike Pence has been sent to the Middle East to help find a peaceful solution to the Syrian-Turkey clash: "Couldn't we try thoughts and prayers first?" he asks.
The Racine Journal Times says that its city's taxpayers deserve better than secret payouts to its former Human Resources director. The severance pay awarded the director was okayed by the city council and administrators, but they all refused to disclose the amount or even the name of the person receiving it. The Journal Times sued under the state's open records law and won. Turns out the director got a payout of $231,000.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says he can't dismiss the similarity of two stories this week. One that the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty wants the state to purge 234,000 voters from its registration lists because they supposedly can't be verified and the one out of Ohio where 235,000 were purged for similar reason, but turns out at least 20 percent of them were in error.