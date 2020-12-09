State Debate: Why all the hate for Justice Hagedorn?, asks Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on what he calls the "hating of Justice Hagedorn." As promised, Murphy says, Hagedorn is upholding the law as it's written and so he wonders why so many right-wingers are so angry. He notes the vitriolic comments aimed at Hagedorn on social media since the justice joined liberals on the court in sending the Trump campaign's lawsuit to Circuit Court.
Soon to be State Sen. Joan Ballweg posts a column on Right Wisconsin calling for unity in dealing with Covid-19. The Markesan Republican, who is currently still in the Assembly, urges state and local governments and individual citizens to join in the fight by cooperating on goals that she outlines.
The conservative website Empower Wisconsin praises the two Republican legislators who defied "Gov. Grinch" and erected a Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda. The posting claims that Tony Evers stole Christmas from the Capitol, but the two Republicans put it back.
Slow down, keep your eyes on the road and save lives, lectures the Racine Journal Times. The newspaper is alarmed at the rising number of traffic deaths in Wisconsin, even as traffic has declined during the coronavirus pandemic. What's alarming, the editorial says, is that more people are willing to wear a mask than are willing to not used their cell phones while driving.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, noting the huge budget deficit that faces the state next year because of the pandemic, suggests that this would be a good time to shelve that $1.1 billion expansion of I-94 in Milwaukee between the Marquette and Zoo interchanges.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman complains that the Trump administration strategy on Covid-19 relied on a vaccine, but they screwed that up, too. He cites the administration's decision not to order more Pfizer vaccine for the spring which will now go to other countries instead.
