State Debate: Who wins feud between Johnson and Journal Sentinel? The paper or the senator?

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a swing at the feud between Sen. Ron Johnson and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He finds the paper's printing of the senator's broadside against the paper quite unusual, probably going back to former Mayor Henry Maier's feud with the afternoon Journal. Murphy worries, though, that printing such attacks without comment probably erodes your brand.
The Racine Journal Times bemoans the loss of a worthwhile plan to convert an old schoolhouse into a safe refuge for women to escape human trafficking. The nonprofit that had raised the money and recruited volunteers for the project gave up before even housing one patient, the paper complains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska makes light of the Texas' legislative Democrats escaping to Washington, D.C., to what he claims was an attempt to escape election integrity. He, of course, compares it to Wisconsin Dems escaping to Illinois in an effort to stop Act 10 and save the Clocktower Inn.
On the Wisconsin Examiner, Ruth Conniff says that Tony Evers taking credit for the new budget he signed was a clever idea, but let's not get too excited about it. This isn't a good budget, nor is it one that the people of Wisconsin wanted, she writes.
In another MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee rignt-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that Milwaukee Bucks get a tough lesson on Bidenonomics -- not enough workers to serve their basketball customers.