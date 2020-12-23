State Debate: Where to from here?, ex-congressman Ribble asks of his Republican Party

In a Right Wisconsin posting, former Wisconsin Cong. Reid Ribble asks "where to from here for the Republicans?" A longtime Republican himself, Ribble says he's afraid that his party has replaced principles with partisanship. And it's not only not principled, but is only partially conservative, he says.
Meanwhile, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson underscores Donald Trump's singling out of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn in a Twitter attack earlier this week. Wigderson notes that Trump claimed to have supported Hagedorn in his surprise election win, but the blogger can't find any evidence that that was the case.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy lists nine reasons why a new Foxconn contract is unlikely. He suggests that we should take Foxconn's comments that a new deal is within reach with a grain of salt. There is little reason to expect that is feasible, he adds.
From mascots to redistricting, Walkerism is the regressive force, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He says the good news is that many professional teams are abandoning their racist mascots, but the bad news is that in Wisconsin some 65 high schools still have them and are encouraged to keep them by the ex-governor Scott Walker acolytes.
Interim UW President Tommy Thompson, in a column that appears on WisOpinion, explains why he believes we need to improve education in our prison system. We need to give people a second chance in life, he writes, that's why the UW System will work to establish educational opportunities for qualified inmates, hoping to turn out good citizens who will help the state's economy in the end.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a list of year-end absurdities he sees all around us. For one, he thought that Madison's new police chief was Black, but you wouldn't know that by the protesters. And another, Santa is real, Sidney Powell is not.