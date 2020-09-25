State Debate: When it comes to Covid, Wisconsin is worse than whole country of Canada

Political Environment blogger James Rowen compares the state of Wisconsin to it neighbor, the entire country of Canada, to show the incredible disparity in controlling the coronavirus. Wisconsin with a population of 5.85 million reported ten COVID deaths on Sept. 23 while of Canada's 37.8 million people just nine people died. Meanwhile, he points out that Wisconsin Republicans continue to fight against any attempt by the governor to deal with the disease.
Okay, tariffs didn't work so what's next for our president, asks business blogger John Torinus. The tariffs were enacted to reduce the trade imbalance with the U.S. and now it has grown worse, he points out. What needs to happen is negotiation, Torinus suggests, making deals for more imports coupled with quotas.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says the State Supreme Court in its ruling on the Green Party is showing its true colors. Although the court dismissed the Greens' suit to appear on the November election, the dissent by three of the justices showed just how far they would go to create chaos, he says, siding with the GOP that wanted the Greens to win in hopes of hurting Dems.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts what he says is a surprising story about Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson telling a real estate group that he favors outsourcing American jobs which is in direct opposition to the Trump administration's desires.
Van Mobley, the conservative president of the village of Thiensville, writes in a WisOpinion column that the people can't stop the spread of the coronavirus but they can get rid of Gov. Tony Evers. He accuses the governor of not abiding by science with his mask orders and contends that the coronavirus only affects the vulnerable and the rest of us should go about our lives as always.
The Racine Journal Times hails the news that teen vaping has shown a significant decline. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's report shows that high schoolers' use of vaping has dropped from 28 percent to less than 20 percent and there was an even bigger drop in middle school, the paper points out. But, the Journal Times editorializes, there's still much work to be done.
