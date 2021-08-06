State Debate: What's the point of rehashing 2020?, asks the Beloit Daily News

What is the point of rehashing 2020?, asks the Beloit Daily News in an editorial that accuses Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and fellow legislative Republicans of simply wanting a different outcome of last November's election. It's over, they lost, the paper says. Now let's focus on 2022 and 2024, it adds.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor asks Milwaukee to mask up as the coronavirus gains a new foothold. Masking is a small inconvenience to protect yourself and others from dying, she adds. The Delta variant is doubly dangerous, she contends.
But, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell begs to differ. He claims in a MacIver Institute blog that the Delta strain isn't as deadly as the original and accuses the media of fear-mongering. A sober review of the data shows that the fear is totally unwarranted, he insists.
The Janesville Gazette's Stan Milam uses the congressional districts of former U.S. reps Tammy Baldwin and Paul Ryan to illustrate how gerrymandering impacts voting in Wisconsin. History shows how the parties are united in protecting their incumbents, he writes.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that State Sen. Steve Nass, the Whitewater Republican, is speaking for a small minority when he continually opposes coronavirus protections at our universities and schools. He uses as an example the Lake Mills School District where 20 anti-masking parents protested and Nass rallied by their side.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments that, yes, we all face death. But, he'd just as soon face it as the inevitability it is than die because of the stupidity and ignorance of fellow Americans who refuse to get their coronavirus vaccinations.