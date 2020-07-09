State Debate: What's being done about Russian bounties to kill U.S. troops?, asks the Racine Journal Times

What's being done about Russian bounties on U.S. troops?, asks the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. The president's defenders can attack the media that has reported payments being made to Taliban fighters for killing Americans in Afghanistan all they want, but the important question that's not been answered is what are we doing about it?, the paper says.
A Badger Institute report says that criminal justice data collection is lacking in the state and accurate reports are needed if Wisconsin is going to address criminal justice reform in the next legislative session. The report, written by former Corrections official Patrick Hughes, says informed communities are safer communities.
In a Milwaukee Courier guest column, State Sen. Lena Taylor argues that the Milwaukee Elections Commission is too important to fail. She says the commission did fail voters in the April 2020 election, but Mayor Tom Barrett's administration has to make sure this doesn't happen again and we've got just six weeks to go before the fall primary. What's the plan?, she asks.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle pats himself on the back, contending that it was a report he authored last week that the state's health department was going to release the names of businesses with Covid-19 cases that got the department to back down. He insists that releasing business names would be harmful to them, the stance taken by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce heads. Yes, open records cases may be filed, but he implies that Gov. Tony Evers doesn't abide by them in other areas.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!