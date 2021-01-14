State Debate: We need to get Trumpers back to the mainstream, says John Torinus

We need to bring Trumpers back to the mainstream, says business blogger John Torinus. With another impeachment and his disappearance from social media will make give mainstream Republicans a decent chance of winning back the minds and support of people who fell for Trump. They should have learned that character does count in a president, he adds.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski posts comments made from New Jersey Democratic Cong. Mikie Sherrill that some Republican lawmakers actually led reconnaissance tours for Trump backers at the U.S. Capitol the day before the Jan. 6th riots, adding if that is true they need to be removed from office.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen predicts that Donald Trump's alter egos will also disappear when the former president is exiled to Mar-a-Lago. He encourages all of them to enjoy their subpoenas, grand jury appearances and trials in the days ahead.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was tainted by Ukrainian officials. He says Johnson peddled "malicious" disinformation from a foreign operative sanctioned by the Trump administration. He notes the Treasury Department has issued sanctions against a group that tried to smear Joe Biden during the 2020 election.
In a Right Wisconsin column, Ryan Owens, the director of the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership, writes that eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement will put us in danger. He sees that such a move, which he says the new Congress and new president favor, will hamstring police and perhaps force some communities into bankruptcy.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that entertainment venues that didn't receive COVID-19 relief funds need to be told why. It cites one such place in its circulation area, the Dancing Horses Theater in Delavan, that wasn't included among the 96 venues statewide to share in $15 million of grants from the state and doesn't know why.
M.D Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site comments on what he calls the "sorry state" of Gov. Tony Evers' Wisconsin. He champions Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' reply to Evers' state of the state address Tuesday night in which Vos blames Evers for many Wisconsin problems.