State Debate: We need to agree that our infrastructure needs fixing, argues the Beloit Daily News

The Beloit Daily News editorializes that it isn't taking a position on the Biden administration's infrastructure plan, but everyone needs to agree that America's infrastructure is old and decrepit by world standards. Both parties agree that there is much to be fixed in America, but unfortunately, as usual, no one wants to pay for it, the paper adds.
Democratic State Rep. Nick Milroy, in a guest column for the Superior Telegram, argues that Wisconsin needs expungement reform. While Tony Evers' resumption of pardons is a start on giving those who made a mistake early in life, others who deserve a second chance can be helped by reforming our criminal records procedures that often denies them jobs, he maintains.
In a column for the Ashland Daily Press, retired school teacher Charlotte Calhoun says that a healthy planet equals a healthy us. She cites the work of the Citizens Climate Lobby in offering solutions to improving air and water and urges the Ashland area to get behind its efforts.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson comments on the possible rematch between 3rd District Democratic Cong. Ron Kind and Republican Derrick Van Orden in the 2022 November election. He speculates that Kind, who beat Orden by just two points last fall, could do what former Cong. David Obey did in 2010 and retire rather than face a possible defeat.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the military establishment needs to be sent a message that society has changed and our military must change along with it. He laments that so few high school valedictorians serve in the military and many Americans don't even know someone who is on active duty, unlike the case years ago. This is not good for the future of our defense policy, he insists.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen speculates that the shortage of key electronics may be the next excuse for Foxconn ditching its latest plan to manufacture electric cars at its Racine County plant. Rowen notes how the corporation, lured to Wisconsin by huge tax breaks and subsidies courtesy of the Scott Walker administration, has floated several ideas and then quickly backed out of them. Meanwhile, the plant's campus sits empty.
Milwaukee journalist Dan Shafer, who blogs on a site he calls the Recombobulation Area, notes that the Biden administration's infrastructure proposal would replace every lead pipe in the state's largest city. That's a big deal, he remarks.
Blogger Bill Stokes is convinced that Amazon's buying of empty shopping malls and converting them to distribution centers is aimed at the retail conglomerate's plan to be so fast at delivery that it will ship your order before you actually order it. He calls it "Universal Psychic Delivery."