State Debate: We need a Civics Advisory Board, insists state's chief education officer

In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Superintendent of Schools Jill Underly says what we need to strengthen civics education is a Wisconsin Civics Advisory Council. The Council would develop high quality instructional material that can be used by schools through the state, she writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey blames the threat to democracy on a poorly informed citizenry that even has trouble naming the three branches of U.S. government. It's a failure of our education system that requires Americans to stand up and speak out, he adds.
Politics should not determine public health, writes Bill Kaplan in a column that appears on WisOpinion. Too many people, especially in rural Wisconsin, are allowing self-serving politicians to deceive them, he says, which is contributing to overstretched medical facilities and their workers.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff outlines what she says is behind the Republicans' know-nothing school agenda. It's a strategy to distract the public with ignorant bills like outlawing "critical race theory" then cutting funding and leaving students unsafe.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle accuses the Department of Natural Resources and Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul of playing lawless liberal games in trying to prevent the conservative-led Natural Resources Board from hiring outside legal counsel.
Commenting on the shooting of a Madison police officer over the weekend and a shortage of applicants for police officer jobs, Madison's rightie blogger asks if you would take a bullet for Madison?
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson accuses Rebecca Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor who is running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022, of lying about whether she would favor the Legislature having the final say on deciding who gets Wisconsin's electoral vote.