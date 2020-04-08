State Debate: 'We moved forward with an election, but we haven't moved forward with democracy,' election official says

Political Environment blogger James Rowen used a quote from Milwaukee Elections Commission director Neil Albrecht to describe Tuesday's election: "We have moved forward with an election, but we have not moved forward with democracy in the state of Wisconsin." Rowen notes what commentators are saying about the state holding the Tuesday vote.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says it's easy to see why Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald were comfortable proceeding with Tuesday's election, it's all a function of where they live. Murphy notes that Vos is from Burlington and Fitzgerald from tiny Juneau where there weren't likely to be any lines. Contrast that with Milwaukee, adding how hypocritical the two Republicans are.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson presents a list of what he says are Scott Walker's and the GOP legislators political agenda that are now being exposed as failing the people of the state. He calls Donald Trump a "deathblow."
In a posting Tuesday, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey stands by his insistence that the election had to go on and that he agrees with the decisions by both the state Supreme Court and the U.S. court thwarting any delay. Nothing is more sacred than voting, he claims, virus or not.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle sees the "police state rearing its ugly head" in the efforts to contain the coronavirus. He cites an incident where law enforcement shut down a drive-in church service and a child threatened for posting on Instagram that she had COVID-19 as examples.
In a RightWisconsin posting, David Fladeboe of the conservative-supported Badger Institute insists that the coronavirus crisis is no excuse to abandon fiscal restraint. He insists that the Legislature is right at taking a closer look at Gov. Tony Evers' call for the state to provide aid to crisis victims.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!