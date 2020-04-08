State Debate: 'We moved forward with an election, but we haven't moved forward with democracy,' election official says

Political Environment blogger James Rowen used a quote from Milwaukee Elections Commission director Neil Albrecht to describe Tuesday's election: "We have moved forward with an election, but we have not moved forward with democracy in the state of Wisconsin." Rowen notes what commentators are saying about the state holding the Tuesday vote.

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says it's easy to see why Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald were comfortable proceeding with Tuesday's election, it's all a function of where they live. Murphy notes that Vos is from Burlington and Fitzgerald from tiny Juneau where there weren't likely to be any lines. Contrast that with Milwaukee, adding how hypocritical the two Republicans are.

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson presents a list of what he says are Scott Walker's and the GOP legislators political agenda that are now being exposed as failing the people of the state. He calls Donald Trump a "deathblow."