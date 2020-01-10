State Debate: We don't need law to proclaim English our official language, conservative columnist proclaims

RightWisconsin's James Wigderson makes it clear he's not on board with three Republican legislators who want to make English Wisconsin's official language. He says such a law is completely unnecessary and points out that every wave of immigrants who have come to America have quickly learned the English language.
In a column for WisOpinion, Republican state Rep. Todd Novak and Democratic state Rep. Katrina Shackland team up to endorse a task force's recommended legislation to promote clean water in Wisconsin. They explain the process that resulted in proposed legislation, including $10 million to help farmers reduce run-off that affects clean water.
Right-wing Milwaukee radio host Dan O'Donnell, posting on the MacIver Institute's website, calls Gov. Tony Evers' first year in office the year of meh. There isn't much to reflect on, O'Donnell contends, because the governor really didn't accomplish anything.
In another WisOpinion column, Democratic state Sen. Patty Schactner, expresses her wish that Wisconsin builds strong communities in the new year. She cites a new AARP study that found that loneliness is a huge problem for elderly people, often causing physical problems. It is her hope, she writes, that we all reach out to make communities more inclusive.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is bemused by the announcement from Prince Harry and Princes Meghan that they are stepping back from being senior royals to become a "progressive force" in the British monarchy. Progressive! exclaims Blaska. First the Madison school board, now this.