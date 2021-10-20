State Debate: We cannot lose redistricting, insists State Sen. Lena Taylor in the Milwaukee Courier

Redistricting is a game we cannot afford to lose says State Sen. Lena Taylor in a column on the Milwaukee Courier. This literally has the potential with a winner take all stakes, she writes. We need well-trained nonpartisan bodies to draw the new maps, she adds.
Methinks it's time Joe Manchin stopped being coy, writes Dominique Paul Noth on his blog, Dom's Domain-Politics. If only the world had enough time for Manchin's games, he adds, but it doesn't.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing blogsite Empower Wisconsin contends that Gov. Tony Evers chooses social programming over public safety. He joins the Legislature's far right representative Joe Sanfilippo of West Allis in blasting the governor's spending for anti-violence programs.
In a column for the Wisconsin Examiner, former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editorial page editor O. Ricardo Pimentel writes that we are losing the values good journalism taught. Everyone should be a good journalist, spreading the facts, but too many on social media do the opposite, he complains.
Conservatives are trying to politicize the Mequon-Thiensville School District with a needless school board recall, laments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. It's yet another attempt to undermine faith in our local institutions, he says.