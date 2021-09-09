State Debate: Waukesha's school lunches, gerrymandering opposition, Afghan refugees draw comments

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the Waukesha School District board was right when it refused to accept federal funds for a free and low-cost school lunch program for all students. It's time we get back to ending the pandemic-induced gravy train, the paper maintains. But, it probably did the prudent thing in light of the backlash and reversed its decision, it admits.
The Beloit Daily News hails the opening of the city's new charter school, the Lincoln Academy, that will enroll K-4 through high school students in an effort to provide an alternative to struggling public education. It praises local billionaire, ABC Supply's Diane Hendricks, for providing the much needed funding to bring this to fruition.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign trumpets a new poll that shows that 87% of Wisconsin citizens support a ban on gerrymandering. Additionally, the WDC reports, some 73% are in favor of legislation that would take the job of redistricting out of the hands of partisan politicians.
In an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff argues that the U.S. must help Afghan refugees because we have a great debt to repay going back decades. The Milwaukee Democrat details the many instances where Afghans have aided Americans.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite says that relief coming for employers has been hit hard by Gov. Tony Evers' failure to act. He contends that Evers could have ended the extra unemployment benefits weeks ago so that recipients would have been forced back to work at businesses that can't find workers.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that Assembly Elections chair, Republican State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, looks foolish over her stance on an election audit. He notes that she issued flawed subpoenas to local election clerks to testify at what is what appears to be an illegal investigation by her committee.