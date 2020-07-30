State Debate: Waukesha's exec putting county hospital workers at risk, says blogger James Rowen

State Debate: Waukesha's exec putting county hospital workers at risk, says blogger James Rowen

Wisconsin, without a mask rule, now has landed on the CDC's  coronavirus "red-zone" list, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. And now we have the leader of the state's most reliable Republican county, Waukesha's Executive Paul Farrow, claiming a mask ordinance isn't needed because the hospitals can deal with the increased caseload. Imagine being a hospital workers in Farrow's county, Rowen says. 

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman accuses Republican State Rep. John Nygren of tweeting nonsense. He says the co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee refused to face up to fact that legislators never saw fit to upgrade the state's computers, yet Nygren continues to blame unemployment insurance workers for delaying payments.

Erin Decker, who describes herself as a Republican serving  on the Kenosha County Board, writes a guest column for the Kenosha News contending that Joe Biden favors defunding police and sees current protests benefitting him politically. Donald Trump understands that law enforcement needs to be fully funded, she writes.

Ike Brannon, a visiting fellow at the conservative Badger Institute, has a WisOpinion post insisting that China, not Russia, should be the focus of U.S. foreign policy. He says that efforts to punish Russia in hopes that it will further isolate China is a "bank shot" strategy that should be abandoned because it will hurt U.S. industry.

Who will be next to flip on Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway?, asks Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He notes that after the police union's vote of no confidence in the mayor now the left's Progressive Dane leader Brenda Konkel is dissing the mayor, saying that she is only in the job for herself.

State Debate Illustration NEW

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Margaret Krome: Save the bees — cut back on your lawn mowing
Column

Margaret Krome: Save the bees — cut back on your lawn mowing

This year, the City of Appleton’s Common Council narrowly passed a provision to institute a trial “No Mow May” practice this year, allowing city residents to voluntarily stop mowing their lawns for a month. Just this one-month trial resulted in a fivefold increase in bee populations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics