State Debate: Watching legislators' COVID responses, Bill Stokes wonders if we're really in Wisconsin

Blogger Bill Stokes poses what he calls questions of the day, including "if you lived in a state where there are 1,000 new coronavirus cases each day and 6,000 have died and the GOP-controlled Legislature voted against the governor's mask mandate, thus jeopardizing $49 million monthly in federal funds needed to feed a quarter of a million low-income residents, would you conclude you were living in Wisconsin?"
The Racine Journal Times wants Racine teachers vaccinated and the kids back in school. The paper says it understands the reluctance to reopen schools for fear of teachers and staff getting the coronavirus, but Racine is the only district in the area that continues only virtual schooling. Let's get teachers the shots and open the schools, it adds.
Wonewoc Republican State Rep. Tony Kurtz, in a blog on the Right Wisconsin site, calls Wisconsin's vaccination distribution plan absurd. A small group of unelected doctors, lawyers and public health policy experts are making the decisions, including inoculating confined prisoners among the first.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson challenges Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell's contention earlier this week that he has proof that Gov. Tony Evers' mask order hasn't worked. His ridiculous use of so-called data doesn't prove that masking hasn't worked, instead it proves that O'Donnell and his cohort at the MacIver Institute are dumbasses, he asserts.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey isn't in agreement with the furor that was unleashed this week by the Sun Prairie educators who had included a question of punishment for a slave in a school project on Black History Month. He notes that the question applied to ancient Mesopotamia and was aimed at informing a larger lesson.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments on new Cong. Scott Fitzgerald's first newsletter to constituents. The letter is missing two things, he contends. First, there's no mention of Fitzgerald's first vote to overturn the presidential election and there's a picture that includes fellow GOP congressman Glenn Grothman -- appearing with a group without a mask, of course, he adds.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers tells Wisconsin Republicans to stop voting against your own interests. After going through the GOP legislators' actions on the coronavirus, voting to end masking requirements and holding up passage of an aid package for state residents and businesses, she calls on grass root Republicans to get in touch with their legislators and tell them to act in their interests.
While there's a lot of consternation across the country over the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations, business blogger John Torinus gives Froedtert Health in Washington County, where he lives, a shout out for being prepared to act swiftly as the vaccines arrived.