State Debate: Washington's Redskins, Betsy DeVos, Madison school policy all make the debate

The Racine Journal Times is happy that Washington's NFL team has finally agreed to change its nickname. Let's face it, the paper editorializes, the term Redskins is a racial slur. It congratulates FedEx and other team sponsors for putting pressure on management to do the right thing.
Libby Sobic, the legal counsel for education for the conservative Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty, claims in a Right Wisconsin posting that the coronavirus doesn't discriminate, but bureaucrats do. She's upset that Wisconsin's Department of Justice has joined a lawsuit against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that challenges her insistence that more aid go to private schools.
In a Milwaukee Independent posting, columnist Reggie Jackson wants commentators to stop accusing the Black Lives Movement of ignoring Black on Black crime. Thousands of white people kill each other every year, but no one complains about white on white crime, he declares.
On another conservative blog site, the Badger Institute, Dave Daley, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter, contends that the Madison School District's "lenient discipline policy" is a dismal failure. He highlights a confrontation between a Whitehorse Middle School guidance counselor and an 11-year-old Black female student last year that ended with the teacher being blamed in the incident and then deciding to resign.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska celebrates the news that New York Times editorial writer Bari Weiss has quit her job with the paper proclaiming that colleagues called her a Nazi and a racist. The paper of record is more and more the record of those living in a distant galaxy, Blaska quotes from her resignation letter.
Speaking of the New York Times, Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to the paper's recent story listing 100 environmental laws and policies that have been upended, watered-down or just outright killed during Donald Trump's tenure in the presidency.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is upset with what he calls another dishonest email solicitation from Democrats. He contends these campaign organizations try to spoof you into send donations by using tactics aimed at shaming the recipient into responding to the solicitation emails.
