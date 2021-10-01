State Debate: Washington County's lax COVID rules, state's gerrymandering future among the comments

Business blogger John Torinus is concerned about his home county, Washington, which has no COVID guidelines for businesses for either masks or vaccines and is falling behind the rest of the state. Meanwhile, the virus' infections are rising which spells problems for returning to normal life, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson is wondering whether ten years of gerrymandering will end. He posts several charts and other data that show how the gerrymander of 2011 affected Wisconsin legislative and congressional elections. And even though a conservative State Supreme Court is signaling it may arbitrate the new maps this year, which makes Republicans happy, he's not convinced the justices will be okay with another skewed redistricting.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy laments the huge amount of property that is tax exempt in Milwaukee and how that's harming the city. He focuses on the over $500 million of property belonging to hospitals that get by without sharing in property taxes.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes note that Ford's embrace of the Green New Deal is creating 10,000 jobs in Republican anti-alternative energy Kentucky and Tennessee. No, it's not Foxconn, he comments, and it makes Scott Walker's deal with the Taiwanese corporation look even more ridiculous.
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab, Hector Colon, CEO of Lutheran Social Services Wisconsin, poses "five important questions" we should be answering Among them is a pledge to stop attacking people personally when instead we should be attacking ideas.
Boots and Sabers blogger Owen Robinson, calling attention to America's soaring murder rate, contends voters need to end the cultural "cancer" permeating the country that he claims is okay with the increased violence in our society.
ToneMadison.com's Scott Gordon expresses a different view of the replacement statues on Capitol Square of Hans Christian Hegg and Miss Forward. After being torn down during the George Floyd riots, their replacement ignores the real issues that were represented by the protests and that's the "rioting" of unchecked power that goes on inside the Capitol every day.