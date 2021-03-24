State Debate: Warp speed needed to address gun violence says blogger Gregory Humphrey

The epidemic of mass shootings in America requires a warp speed response, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Gun violence needs to be addressed, he insists, and the time for foot dragging must end. Congress has shown it can act quickly if need be and this is such an occasion.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska trumpets the endorsement of incumbent Madison alder Paul Skidmore by former Mayor Paul Soglin. Havana Paul is now the voice of reason, Blaska contends and adds that he believes the majority of Madison residents wish they had voted for Soglin in 2019 over the current mayor.
The Racine Journal Times hails recent school decisions to roll back restrictions that will allow the high school class of 2021 to experience many of the long standing traditional activities, including the return of attendance at sporting events and a senior prom.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is wondering why Wisconsin GOP Cong. Tom Tiffany jetted off to West Palm Beach, Fla., last Friday. Was it to join the crowds congregated on beaches for spring break? Or was it to pay a visit to partially closed Mar-a-Largo to visit the ex-president?, he asks.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site, accuses longtime liberal advocate and ethics commission member Scot Ross of breaking the law by texting a picture of his filled-out absentee ballot. It's yet another example of his nasty tweets, Kittle maintains.
The self-proclaimed "free market voice for Wisconsin," the Bradley Foundation-supported MacIver Institute accused the State Department of Health Services of failing to provide Wisconsin citizens with accurate information about COVID deaths, pointing to an undercount of long term facility deaths that the department recently corrected.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is the new Donald Trump. He's the nation's new leader in peddling conspiracy theories, Murphy writes, and wondering if he's planning to run for president in 2024.
State courts are likely to take the lead in protecting voting rights, reports columnist Steve Walters in an Urban Milwaukee piece. Walters attended a conference on voting rights in which many of the attendees said state courts may play a bigger role in the controversy over new voting restrictions than the federal courts.