State Debate: Want to see extremism? Just look to Cambria, writes Mike McCabe in Janesville Gazette

If you want to see extremism, look no further than Cambria, writes Mike McCabe in a guest column for the Janesville Gazette. McCabe, exec director of Our Wisconsin Revolution, complains that some politicians insist that Medicare for All and the Green New Deal are extremism, when the real extremism rests with the rise of facism among self-styled militias.
Political Environment blogger contends it's assessment time as Wisconsin is hard hit by the coronavirus and drunkenness, too. He says it's no surprise that the Wisconsin Tavern League got a judge in rural Sawyer County to stay Gov. Evers' order to limit capacity in bars and restaurants, all this while the state is suffering through a nasty pandemic. He goes on to list the number of Wisconsin cities that are among the nation's worst for drinking while this is all going on. We need an assessment, he repeats.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey complains that the Tavern League ruling is nothing but profits over health. The judge stayed the state's rules, knowing full well that it will be argued in full next week. That the Tavern League can't see that helping spread the virus prolongs the necessity to limit business activity is a mystery, he says.
On his Dom's Domain Politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth reminds readers that there are important statehouse elections on the ballot on Nov. 3rd, too. In fact, the former newspaper editor thinks that Democrats might actually pick up a Congressional seat -- District 5 where James Sensenbrenner is retiring. He thinks that GOP candidate Scott Fitzgerald has so sullied himself as State Senate majority leader that voters could elect his Democratic opponent.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker argues that Joe Biden should absolutely commit himself to packing the court if he's elected. Biden, who has danced around the issue during the campaign, should add one justice to the court to reclaim a seat that rightfully belonged to Barack Obama and was stolen by the current GOP.
In a message to the Democratic Party, Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson says that black people won't be the scapegoat if it loses the election again. They blamed black turnout in Milwaukee for Donald Trump's 2016 capture of the state. The party better make sure that white people get out the vote this year, he adds.
