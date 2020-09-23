State Debate: Voting takes center stage in today's debate

Forget Mitt Romney, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He, of course, won't go against his party's plan to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a Trump appointee on the eve of the election. Rather, get out and vote against Trump and other GOPers in November. That's the way to honor her, he adds.
Speaking of voting, the Kenosha News reminds its readers to register and go do it. We've all heard comments like get rid of the school board, the county board or city council. But, the way to make changes is through the very American way of casting ballots, the editorial adds.
But, voting still draws controversy or, at least, counting them does. Keep judges out of my ballot box, proclaims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska who is upset that U.S. District Court Judge William Conley ruled to extend the deadline for counting mail ballots until nearly a week after election day. He is just one of other "liberal" judges siding with Democratic suits to allow more time to count what's expected to be a deluge of mail votes.
Meanwhile, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is certain that women voters will save our republic this November. They showed their muscle in the 2018 Congressional elections, he notes, and predicts that they'll be the key to getting rid of Donald Trump this fall.
Dan Shafer's Recombobulation Area blog presents part two analyzing Wisconsin's legislative races this fall. He notes that the 99 Assembly races are among the most gerrymandered districts in the country. But, he thinks that Republican leadership failings will reduce GOP numbers come November.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty's Will Flanders thumps his chest over a court ruling that Wisconsin's DPI erred in not releasing choice school statistics on the same day it released public stats.
This ensures the DPI can't play games with school choice data, he claims.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!