State Debate: Voting 'reform' bills aren't fooling anyone, says the Beloit Daily News

Those so-called voting reform bills the State Legislature is considering aren't fooling anyone, says the Beloit Daily News. First, the GOP legislators fought with the governor over COVID safety measures, now it's the voting, the paper editorializes, pointing out that the people aren't served by this unnecessary waste of time. There is no vote problem, the Daily News insists, but politicians want to grandstand about it anyhow.
It's time to end the border war between Minnesota and Wisconsin over taxes insists the La Crosse Tribune. Rivalries between the two states in sports is fun, the paper editorializes, but this continued bickering over residents of one state working in the other and who they owe taxes to is utter nonsense. Reciprocity agreements worked fine until 2009, the paper adds, it's time to put a new one in place.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' Twitter posting proclaiming that he has an immune system has stirred up a hornet's nest of social media commentary over getting the COVID vaccine. Political Environment blogger James Rowen is among those asking if Vos was dissing the vaccine with the posting. He looks into the controversy that continues to swirl around it.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wonders if this new City Council is more moderate than many thought following this month's election. He also notes that Progressive Dane's endorsed Council members have dropped from nine to seven. He uses the vote on the transfer of parking enforcement out of the police department as reason for his optimism.
Former lieutenant governor and expected gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch has a post on Right Wisconsin insisting that federal relief funds for education shouldn't be given to the bureaucrats who she claims will use them for their pet projects instead of spending it on the children.
On the death of former Vice President Walter Mondale, Gaylord Nelson biographer Bill Christofferson recalls the friendship between the two neighboring politicians. They served in the U.S. Senate together and were a team on some of the country's most important issues, Christofferson writes in a column for Urban Milwaukee.