State Debate: Voting bills are all aimed at advantage, not voters, insists the Beloit Daily News

The Beloit Daily News editorializes that the flurry of bills aimed at voting across the country is all about advantage, not the voters. The newspaper singles out freshman Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald's criticism of a Democratic bill to blunt the actions of states, adding that as Wisconsin's Senate Majority Leader, Republican Fitzgerald did everything he could to rig elections and has little to talk.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's recent open racism has made it official -- he gets the trophy for being the worst Wisconsin U.S. senator in history. Johnson needs to be run out of the Senate now, the blogger insists.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski says he sides with comedian Sarah Silverman's take on the problem of "all or nothing" advocates who call themselves progressive. He says Silverman sums up what many feel about progressives who won't settle for incremental change and shoot themselves in the foot instead.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson adds to his list of "punishments" meted out by Republicans against those who dare to oppose their policies. Included in the latest list is State Sen. Van Wanngaard's bill to take state aid from municipalities that cut their police budgets.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that Ron Johnson's racist comments are aimed at what today is the vile and racist base that now represents the Republican party. It's exactly what the GOP now want to hear, he insists.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says the early signs for Gov. Tony Evers' reelection chances are not good. He cites a report from the University of Virginia's Center for Politics that depicts the 2022 gubernatorial race in Wisconsin as a toss-up.