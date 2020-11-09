State Debate: Voter approval of school spending referendums amazes the Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette is editorially amazed that in the middle of a pandemic and huge job losses voters still dug deep and passed numerous school referendums last Tuesday. There's been a trend of voters deciding to give schools more over demanding lower property taxes, the paper says. But, perhaps they have a new appreciation for educators as parents are forced to home school, it speculates.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson, responding to calls by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for a legislative committee to "investigate" Milwaukee's voting procedures, indicates Vos might not like what will be found. We all knew, he says, that the vote by mail would be heavily pro-Biden and even one of Vos' own staffers predicted the eventual Milwaukee count.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wants to know which "praise Trump" card Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is playing after the election? Is there perhaps another tax break in store for him in Trump's lame duck months ahead? Or is he looking for a Trump endorsement in 2022 for whatever office he will seek?, the blogger asks.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska calls Trump's presidency a success even if he was a maddening president. He says of the results that it's apparently more important to be likable than right.
Author and blogger Bill Stokes has his dog, Kickass, pondering who is going to be brave enough to tell the current occupant of the White House that he has to leave. Or perhaps, he speculates, that Lindsey Graham could fashion some legislation giving Trump a "sit and stay" presidential prerogative.
