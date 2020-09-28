State Debate: Vote now says Journal Times; Right Wisconsin slams Evers' unemployment 'scandal'

Don't leave your vote to chance, counsels the Racine Journal Times. The paper isn't enamored with U.S. District Court Judge William Conley's decision to extend the counting of ballots for six days after Nov. 3. That can only lead to more court action, causing voter confusion. The Journal Times suggests that citizens cast their ballots now and don't wait until the end. Either that, or go in person to the polls on Nov. 3.
Brown County's Covid infection rate has probably now hit Chief Justice Patience Roggensack's "regular folks," says Political Environment blogger James Rowen, referring to her comments during the dispute over Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home rules in the spring that the virus had just hit meat packing workers, not regular folks.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman weighs in on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, insisting there's nothing wrong with her Catholicism, but questions her membership in an ecumenical group called "People of Praise." He points out that the group has some steadfast beliefs concerning the role of women in society.
Right Wisconsin proclaims that the Tony Evers' "scandal" in his Department of Workforce Development's administration of unemployment claims at the beginning of the pandemic is even worse than originally thought. An audit last week showed a huge amount of incompetence in the department, the website adds.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters says that former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch will be running for governor in 2022. He notes her under-the-radar organizing and fundraising all geared to launch a campaign against presumably Tony Evers.
In a WisOpinion column, Walworth County Democratic Party member Jerry Hanson proclaims that "we have lost our way." He compares the current generation to what was known as the "Greatest Generation" during World War II and the sacrifices it made. Today, we are so greedy we can't even wear a mask to protect people, he says.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!