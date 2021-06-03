State Debate: Vos and the Big Lie, anti-vaxxers and the Olympics get aired today

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains how Robin Vos pushes the big lie in his most recent column. He outlines the several steps that the speaker of the Assembly has taken since the election, attempting to give voice to those who claim the vote was fraudulent, and now appointing three ex-law enforcement people to "investigate" it.
In his monthly Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, John Gurda maintains that anti-vaxxers repeat an old mistake. He reminds readers of the same anti-vaccine attitude that was exhibited during the smallpox epidemic in the late 1700s when millions around the word died. When a vaccine was developed, some 50% of the population refused to take it. Many died as a result, he points out.
Nations cannot be allowed to kidnap political opponents, editorializes the Racine Journal Times, The paper says that while sanctions have been imposed on Belarus for abducting a journalist who has been a foe of the president, Joe Biden needs to confront Russia's Vladimir Putin, an ally of Belarus, when he meets with him later this month.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that the Japan Olympics needs to be postponed because there's simply too many people around the world who are not vaccinated. Some 15,000 athletes from 200 countries converging on one area, filling hotels and other high capacity venues is too dangerous, the blogger maintains.
Kevyn Burger, in a Right Wisconsin posting of a Badger Institute blog, writes about a pandemic rivalry in the St. Croix Valley between Stillwater, Minn., and Hudson, Wis., two neighboring cities where one owner operates a bar and restaurant in each. Thanks to the Wisconsin Supreme Court negating Tony Evers' stay at home orders, the Wisconsin bar flourished while the Minnesota bar suffered, he contends.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website says a discrimination complaint shows "hypocrite" Josh Kaul's lack of leadership. The blogger contends that the attorney general signed off on a Justice Department's equity and inclusion plan and now his own office is accused of not following it itself.