State Debate: Virus-connected closed meeting, Ron Johnson's fundraiser, a confused Robin Vos draw commentary

The Racine Journal Times express its outrage at the arrest of a Kenosha woman who sought to attend a meeting of the county board which, despite all the health concerns, insists on meeting in person. That it has decided to do so doesn't mean it can then meet in secret, the paper points out. The board should be meeting via teleconferencing so that anyone can attend safely and not be subjected to what really is an illegal arrest, the paper's editorial adds.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece that appears on WisOpinion, reports that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's former fundraiser tried to cash in on the COVID-19 crisis. Johnson, who often calls for draining the swamp, notes Kaplan, employed one of the swamp creatures himself who devised a scheme to corner face masks and other health supplies.
In a sarcastic posting on Right Wisconsin, its chieftain, James Wigderson, complains that Gov. Tony Evers urged Wisconsinites to order flowers from their local florists for their mothers on Mothers' Day. Wigderson says it would have been better if the governor had allowed the florists to open instead of classifying them as non-essential businesses, hence forcing people to order by phone or internet for delivery.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen suspects that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is confused by the number 5. Why else, the blogger asks, would he express confusion over Gov. Tony Evers' latest dialing down of the stay-at-home orders by opening most retail stores, but with limits of five customers at a time?
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says that Donald Trump claims to be a wartime president; well, we're almost there, he adds, pointing to outbreaks of violence around the country by some who are demanding reopening of the economy.
In a WisOpinion column, Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar urges Wisconsinites to stay home to protect those who stood up for us. She's writing about the staffs at the VA homes in the state and the veterans who are housed there.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is in a tither over the awarding of the Pulitzer Prize to the New York Times' 1619 project, a series of stories that traced the trajectory of American slavery. The blogger quotes historian Allen Guelzo who insists the series rewrites history and wrongfully depicts Americans as racist, a view to which Blaska subscribes.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!