State Debate: Virus-connected closed meeting, Ron Johnson's fundraiser, a confused Robin Vos draw commentary

The Racine Journal Times express its outrage at the arrest of a Kenosha woman who sought to attend a meeting of the county board which, despite all the health concerns, insists on meeting in person. That it has decided to do so doesn't mean it can then meet in secret, the paper points out. The board should be meeting via teleconferencing so that anyone can attend safely and not be subjected to what really is an illegal arrest, the paper's editorial adds.

Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece that appears on WisOpinion, reports that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's former fundraiser tried to cash in on the COVID-19 crisis. Johnson, who often calls for draining the swamp, notes Kaplan, employed one of the swamp creatures himself who devised a scheme to corner face masks and other health supplies.