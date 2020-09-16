State Debate: Veteran John Torinus doesn't consider himself a "sucker"

In an Urban Milwaukee column, John Torinus says that he was not a "sucker" for serving, adding that he gets physically upset when he hears Donald Trump demeaning the men and women who served America in battle. Torinus talks about his own service of three years in the artillery and said he never once felt like a "sucker," adding I knew what I was doing.
That was very good news that Wisconsin got late Monday when the State Supreme Court decided to dismiss the Green Party's lawsuit that could have delayed mail ballots, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. It's difficult to say which side was right over the issue, but at least now Wisconsin voters can safely get their ballots and mail them before the deadlines, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists that Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has edged past Lindsey Graham as Donald Trump's biggest brown noser. Rowen points to Johnson's latest suggestion that Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes for his policies. Rowen refers to Johnson as senator "sun spots."
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, State Rep. Lakeisha Myers asks whether you have seen my childhood? She's referring to the many young Black lives that ended early and if we don't combat racism many more will die before their time, she adds.
In a WisOpinion column, Cheryle Rebholz, a founder of an indoor shooting range called Bear Arms, insists that Americans won't be safe if Joe Biden is elected president. She recounts how she warded off an intruder at her home because she had a firearm and contends that if Biden and Camela Harris are elected, they will promote gun laws and less personal protection.
