State Debate: Vaccine will trigger fights among Americans, predicts the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times predicts that the COVID vaccine approval will trigger fights, something it finds unbelievable. Instead of cheering the development of the vaccine, many Americans are looking at it with a jaundiced eye, the paper frets. We can only hope that it will prove to be effective and change minds, it adds.
We need to fight COVID-19, not each other, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. He suggests that former governor Scott Walker should join current Gov. Tony Evers in urging all Wisconsinites to take safety precautions while waiting for the vaccine.
The Wisconsin Budget Project's Tamarine Cornelius contends that the Wisconsin Republican plan on the coronavirus crisis is nothing more than a power grab in disguise. The plan takes power from the schools, local officials and the governor, she writes, detailing how the GOP legislators would accomplish the power shift.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site, contends that Gov. Tony Evers is on a CARES Act spending bender. He claims the governor has spent all the money, which had to be done by Dec. 31, but there's confusion of just how he did it.
Get ready to hate Justice Brian Hagedorn again, writes Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, noting that the perceived conservative justice joined the liberals again in dismissing Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of Wisconsin's presidential election. What's our next move, diehards?, he asks.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!